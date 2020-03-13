Tom Ross files for spot on Minot City Council

Tom Ross announced he is running for Minot City Council.

Ross, a Minot native, works at Gooseneck Implement and said he has long had a passion for all that is the City of Minot. He has served on the Minot State University Board of Regents, MSU Beaver Booster board, Minot Public Schools Ag advisory committee, FFA Alumni Association as their president, Minot Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Visit Minot.

“I have been contemplating this for a while, and feel that I can make a difference for the Magic City. After talking with many residents and city employees, I feel change in leadership is needed and accountability will be key in making those changes. I look forward to this challenge,” Ross said.