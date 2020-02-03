Tom Schrader vs. Punxsutawney Phil

An early Spring is what Punxsutawney Phil is predicting, but our Chief Meteorologist has a different prediction.

“Well as you heard, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, so he’s thinking it’s an early spring because he’s using his ‘Philometer,’ that’s one of the big things going on,” said Tom Schrader, KX News Chief Meteorologist.

“I try to be a little more scientific. I use the Climate Prediction Center and this is looking three to four weeks out. Colder than normal, so that’s not good. Maybe warmer in the east. I also looked at the upper air atmosphere and things like that.”

“I also used a ‘Tomometer’ and that tells me that we’re going to have six more weeks of winter.”