Join local co-ops of North Dakota for a free pancake and sausage breakfast north of the Commercial II building from 7:30am-9: 30 am on Wednesday, July 24.

Visit the KX News booth at the Co-op Tent tomorrow for a chance at a prize giveaway.

KX is serving free popcorn from 10 am to 3:30 pm and will be live from the State Fair at 5, 6 and 10 pm.

Tom Schrader, Lauren Kalberer, Dave Holder, and Joey Lamar will introduce Ned Ledoux at the Grandstand Wednesday night.