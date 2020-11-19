Tonight at 6:30 – KX News Town Hall: “A Place to Call Home”

North Dakota may have low unemployment and a solid economic growth rate, but just beneath that facade lurks an on-going problem: Homelessness.

This isn’t about people unwilling to work or adults choosing to live on the edges — 46 percent of the homeless in Bismarck-Mandan are employed, and 30 percent of the homeless in the Bismarck-Mandan area are children.

These stark statistics are among the many topics covered in tonight’s KX Town Hall: “A Place to Call Home.”

Join us at 6:30 p.m. as we visit with Sherrice Roness with Bismarck Schools Students in Transition; Sister Kathleen with Ministry on the Margins and Mark Heinert with Youthworks.

Among the points of discussion: Youth homelessness, how it costs more to be poor, the effects of homelessness on youth, some of the barriers to getting out of homelessness and how many families in the Bismarck-Mandan area are just one lost paycheck away from being homeless.

Watch tonight at 6:30 p.m. on television or via streaming at the KX News website.