Tonight at 6:30 – KX News Town Hall: “Survive To Thrive”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus. Revenue turmoil. Wage and expense pressures. Changing shopping patterns. Digital disruption.

Any one of these would be tough going for a small business.

But 2020 had them all at the same time — and it looks like more of it in the months ahead.

How does a business survive and thrive in this climate?

That, and other questions, will be discussed during tonight’s KX Town Hall: “Survive To Thrive.”

Join us as we look for advice, tips and strategies to help our small businesses go and grow in 2021 and beyond.

Watch tonight at 6:30 p.m., on television or via streaming at the KX News website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News