Tonight at 6:30 – KX Town Hall: Tune Out the Negative

There’s no question 2020 has been a year of stress, anxiety and negativity.

How are people supposed to manage it all and still maintain their sanity now and in the coming years?

KX News tackles that and more on tonight’s KX Town Hall: “Tune Out the Negative,” at 6:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

Dr. Marie Schaaf Gallagher, Neuropsychologist with Sanford Health

Tori McConnachie, In-home family therapist with The Village Family Service Center in Bismarck

Heidi Woods, Mindfulness Educator and Occupational Therapist

Among the topics to be discussed: Mental health, managing negativity, dealing with political disagreements, handling social media, the stress of the pandemic and more.

Watch tonight at 6:30 p.m. on television or via streaming at the KX News website.