Too Many Turkeys in ND Gives Turkey Hunters More Opportunities

MINOT — Turkey hunting is big in the spring… But spring is a ways away.

In the meantime, concerns have been raised due to an overpopulation of turkeys throughout the state.

There are reports of turkeys eating farmers feed and of turkeys coming into city limits making a mess of people’s yards.

Because turkeys can be a nuisance, the North Dakota Fish and Game has issued up to five turkey licenses per person to help with this problem.

Members of the Minot National Wild Turkey Federation feels this is needed.

“Keeping that population under control, we don’t have turkeys all over North Dakota, but the areas where we do have turkeys the population could get quite dense. The Souris River bottom is a prime example of that and years when we have a few good hatches in a row there will be flocks of 20, 30, or more turkey, again, that can be a nuisance peoples gardens,” said DJ Randolph, president of Minot National Wild Turkey Federation.

Turkey hunting within city limits is illegal, so if you spot a turkey in your yard, you’re asked to call Fish and Game department.