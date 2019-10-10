Too Many Turkeys in ND Gives Turkey Hunters More Opportunities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A large male wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo), shot on Gabriola Island, British Columbia, Canada.

MINOT — Turkey hunting is big in the spring… But spring is a ways away.

In the meantime, concerns have been raised due to an overpopulation of turkeys throughout the state.

There are reports of turkeys eating farmers feed and of turkeys coming into city limits making a mess of people’s yards.

Because turkeys can be a nuisance, the North Dakota Fish and Game has issued up to five turkey licenses per person to help with this problem.

Members of the Minot National Wild Turkey Federation feels this is needed.

“Keeping that population under control, we don’t have turkeys all over North Dakota, but the areas where we do have turkeys the population could get quite dense. The Souris River bottom is a prime example of that and years when we have a few good hatches in a row there will be flocks of 20, 30, or more turkey, again, that can be a nuisance peoples gardens,” said DJ Randolph, president of Minot National Wild Turkey Federation.

Turkey hunting within city limits is illegal, so if you spot a turkey in your yard, you’re asked to call Fish and Game department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Final Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final Preps"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?"

Heart Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hospital"

Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold"

High School Volleyball Oct. 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 8"

Grant Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Awarded"

Lung Illness Death Cases Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lung Illness Death Cases Rise"

Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Greta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge