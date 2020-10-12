Tools, equipment stolen from Noodlezip outdoor dining area

Someone broke into an outdoor tent-like dining area at Bismarck’s Noodlezip restaurant early Monday morning, ruining what was supposed to be the grand opening week of the heated dining tent, or Pocha, as Noodlezip is calling it.

Noodlezip’s owner posted security video of the 2:45 a.m. robbery on his Facebook page, hoping to get back the tools and equipment taken overnight.

“We need that compressor and all the tools you stole from us to finish the project by Wednesday!!!!” the owner posted on his Facebook page. “Please share, so I could get back my tools.”

Other people commented on the post and also reposted the video in the hopes of increasing the chances of finding the thief.