BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Tomorrow starts the new year and we thought it would be fun to take a look back at our most popular stories from this past year! We had everything from discoveries to celebrity sightings to even some once in a lifetime opportunities.

Check out the full list right here:

1. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in small North Dakota town

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a celebrity couple featured in “That 70’s Show”, stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora.

2. Massive ‘rare earth’ deposit found in Williston Basin

The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), in conjunction with State Geologist Ed Murphy, announced that ND’s Geological Survey has discovered a nearly thirty-foot-thick interval of rocks containing untapped critical minerals.

3. ND nurse identified in FBI investigation, faked credentials, bought diploma

A North Dakota nurse was identified in an FBI investigation, known as Operation Nightingale, as one of thousands who falsified their nursing credentials.

4. What’s with all the Wasps? The annoying invasion grows

This past summer, uninvited guests were making their presence known across the state. Wasps can be found at any time during the summer, but tend to show up in higher numbers near the end of the season.

5. Dot’s Pretzels manufacturing facility in Velva to shut down

The Hershey Company, owner of the Dot’s Pretzels brand that originated in North Dakota, shut down its manufacturing facility in Velva this past year.

6. Controversy after two men are crowned for homecoming court at NDSU

The 2023 homecoming court royalty winners at NDSU were announced. But the result caused a lot of controversy in Bison country.

7. ND geologists strike another Rare Earth Mineral jackpot

North Dakota geologists found another new cache discovered in the southwestern part of the state.

8. 2023 North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament

The High School State Basketball Tournaments are always an exciting time for sports fans across the state of North Dakota. Our Tournament Central coverage had highlights, interviews, and recpas from every game.

9. North Dakota true crime story coming to the big screen

A story of murder, vigilante justice, and intrigue that has all the makings of a Hollywood film. Now, one North Dakota true crime story is being reimagined in cinematic form.

10. Meet North Dakota’s first-ever Little League World Series team

North Dakota has never had a team make an appearance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport in the league’s 75-year history. The Fargo 12U All-Stars have changed that though. Meet the kids who made North Dakota history.