Top 10 Positive News posts of 2019 from KX News

Top 10 Positive Stories of 2019 on KXNET.com
- Help locate the owner of POW/MIA ring with BGE initials https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/help-locate-owner-of-pow-mia-ring-with-bge-initials/
- Meet North Dakota’s newest millionaire https://www.kxnet.com/news/meet-north-dakotas-newest-millionaire/
- College student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull in N.D. https://www.kxnet.com/video/college-student-discovers-65-million-year-old-triceratops-skull-in-n-d/
- Beyond the Sidelines: Jungling family speaks about the loss of their son https://www.kxnet.com/sports/beyond-the-sidelines-junglings-speak-about-loss-of-first-born-son/
- New Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/new-hope-for-alzheimers-patients/
- A local woman gets national attention on her weight loss journey https://www.kxnet.com/news/a-local-woman-gets-national-attention-on-her-weight-loss-journey/
- Bismarck Police Department represented in Netflix ‘Fractured’ movie https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/bismarck-police-department-represented-in-netflix-fractured-movie/
- 29-year-old teacher, wife, and mother battles brain cancer for the second time https://www.kxnet.com/video/29-year-old-teacher-wife-and-mother-battles-brain-cancer-for-the-second-time/
- North Dakota woman wins it all on The Price Is Right! https://www.kxnet.com/news/north-dakota-woman-wins-it-all-on-the-price-is-right/
- Lawmakers pool cash to buy staff member a new car https://www.kxnet.com/news/lawmakers-pool-cash-to-buy-staff-member-a-new-car/