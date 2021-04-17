Top Bull Riders in the World Return to Bismarck for 21st Year

One of the most anticipated western sports events of the season is back in Bismarck for it’s 21st consecutive year.

For their annual home-state event, 10-time PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger and his family will again welcome the top bull riders in the world to compete at the Bismarck Event Center for the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, June 18 & 19.

“We are excited to host this event for the 21st year,” said Mandan resident Chad Berger. “The fan and community support year-after-year means so very much to us as a family. Being able to bring the best bull riders, from world champions to rising young talent, here to compete has been an honor over the years – and one I hope to continue for a long time.”

Bull riding fans will be on the edge of their seats as the top competitors in the sport put it all on the line to gain crucial world points available at the event. The Touring Pro Division of PBR allows riders to earn points toward either qualifying for the premier tour or adding to their existing world points rank.

“I’ve competed at the Bergers annual event since 2016, and I’m looking forward to it again this year” said two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood. “Hands down this event is one of, if not the greatest, summer bull riding events, because of the hard work by Chad, his family and his crew. The energy from the fans and the hometown feeling of the event overall makes it one not to be missed year after year.”

The Round 1 action begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18 and Round 2 will start at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Following Round 2 on Saturday night, the riders with the top combined scores from Friday and Saturday will compete in a championship round to determine the overall event winner.

Tickets for Berger’s two-day PBR Touring Pro event go on sale Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. They range in price from General Admission tickets at $25 to Reserve Tickets at $45 to $85 and can be purchased at the Bismarck Event Center Box Office, online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849. The Bismarck Event Center Box Office is open limited hours, please call 701-355-1370 for more information on box office hours.