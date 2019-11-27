Top calls Minot Police Department responds to on Thanksgiving

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

Not everyone has the day off tomorrow. Our first responders work on Thanksgiving to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.

A captain from the Minot Police Department said they don’t have too many calls, but the majority are people who have drank too much and domestic violence.

And this year, they have even more officers on staff.

“We do have a number of officers working different retail stores and off-duty positions and that’s the sales that now start on Thanksgiving Day instead of on Black Friday,” said John Klug, Patrol Commander.

“We will have a number of officers working those events as well.”