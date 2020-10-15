Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Top health expert says the latest paused vaccine trial is not a concern

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A second major vaccine trial has paused during phase 3 of testing.

Multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson says it was because one of its participants became sick with an unexplained illness.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says this is not unusual, and there’s no reason to worry yet that there won’t be a vaccine available in the future.

He says it was done out of an abundance of caution, and it was the right move.

It was 1 of 100 or so trials going on in the world.

Now, once a vaccine goes through the rigorous process of being approved, there’s another two-step process: making enough of it to distribute, and actually passing it out.

Dr. Wynne says pharmaceutical companies making the most promising vaccines are already starting to stockpile inventory, following direction from the White House.

“Now if it turns out that a vaccine was picked that doesn’t work out, what we’ve lost really is money, because all that’s happened is we’ve invested some money and it didn’t work out. But no one is harmed, no damage is done,” he added.

As far as when he expects enough people will have gotten a vaccine to achieve herd immunity, he says the best-case scenario is a year from now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss