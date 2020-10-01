Top health expert warns: if North Dakotans don’t take the virus seriously, the worst is yet to come

For weeks, North Dakota has been seeing record case numbers for the coronavirus.

Not just daily positives, but active cases, hospitalizations and deaths too.

The state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says he hoped we wouldn’t get to this level, but he’s not surprised. He says it’s not OK, adding, it’s very concerning and we’re headed in the wrong direction.

He tells us at the beginning of August, a spike was clearly attributable to students going back to class. But since then, he says colleges in the state, with the help of students, have gotten those numbers under control.

He strongly urges North Dakotans to wear masks and follow guidelines that have been out for months.

“As we get into the flu season, things could get really nasty. So even though it’s not great now, we need to prevent it from getting really bad. And that can happen, and it can go there fast. That’s the concern, so people need to get serious about it now,” Dr. Wynne emphasized.

He says the continuous rise in active cases is the most concerning number because as those rise, hospitalizations and deaths rise behind it.

So, if there is a high mortality rate now, just look at the actives and you can see it’s about to get worse.