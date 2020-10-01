Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Top health expert warns: if North Dakotans don’t take the virus seriously, the worst is yet to come

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For weeks, North Dakota has been seeing record case numbers for the coronavirus.

Not just daily positives, but active cases, hospitalizations and deaths too.

The state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says he hoped we wouldn’t get to this level, but he’s not surprised. He says it’s not OK, adding, it’s very concerning and we’re headed in the wrong direction.

He tells us at the beginning of August, a spike was clearly attributable to students going back to class. But since then, he says colleges in the state, with the help of students, have gotten those numbers under control.

He strongly urges North Dakotans to wear masks and follow guidelines that have been out for months.

“As we get into the flu season, things could get really nasty. So even though it’s not great now, we need to prevent it from getting really bad. And that can happen, and it can go there fast. That’s the concern, so people need to get serious about it now,” Dr. Wynne emphasized.

He says the continuous rise in active cases is the most concerning number because as those rise, hospitalizations and deaths rise behind it.

So, if there is a high mortality rate now, just look at the actives and you can see it’s about to get worse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss