Top Health Officials Warn: It’s Not the Time for North Dakota to Let Its Guard Down

As of Monday morning, 128 positive COVID-19 tests were attributed to the LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks, including employees and those that had close contact with them.

117 of these cases are North Dakotans.

This evening, in our weekly conversation with Department of Health Advisor and UND Dean of Medicine, Dr. Joshua Wynne, we discussed the state’s response.

It hasn’t changed. The goal is still to flatten the curve and protect the vulnerable.

The state was on the ground quickly to do contact tracing, and Dr. Wynne says the situation is under reasonable control.

Last week, Dr. Steven Weiser, the President of Altru Health in Grand Forks, said the hospital has plans in place to handle a surge.

Today, for the first time, current hospitalizations in the state are above 20– at 23 patients.

Dr. Wynne says at this level, our hospitals still have enough rooms, ICU beds, and ventilators to easily care for these patients.

“But on the other hand, it demonstrates just how rapidly this could get out of hand if we’re not careful,” he warned.

Dr. Wynne says being careful means immediately getting tested if you’re not feeling well. He says in the COVID-19 era, it’s irresponsible not to.