Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Top Health Officials Warn: It’s Not the Time for North Dakota to Let Its Guard Down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As of Monday morning, 128 positive COVID-19 tests were attributed to the LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks, including employees and those that had close contact with them.

117 of these cases are North Dakotans.

This evening, in our weekly conversation with Department of Health Advisor and UND Dean of Medicine, Dr. Joshua Wynne, we discussed the state’s response.

It hasn’t changed. The goal is still to flatten the curve and protect the vulnerable.

The state was on the ground quickly to do contact tracing, and Dr. Wynne says the situation is under reasonable control.

Last week, Dr. Steven Weiser, the President of Altru Health in Grand Forks, said the hospital has plans in place to handle a surge.

Today, for the first time, current hospitalizations in the state are above 20– at 23 patients.

Dr. Wynne says at this level, our hospitals still have enough rooms, ICU beds, and ventilators to easily care for these patients.

“But on the other hand, it demonstrates just how rapidly this could get out of hand if we’re not careful,” he warned.

Dr. Wynne says being careful means immediately getting tested if you’re not feeling well. He says in the COVID-19 era, it’s irresponsible not to.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Geocaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geocaching"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

COVID-19 & Education

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Education"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way"

Legacy Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track"

Small Business Town Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Town Hall"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge