Top medical expert discusses asymptomatic spread; clarifies WHO comments

Numerous reports say the World Health Organization took back comments from earlier in the week that asymptomatic people “very rarely” spread the coronavirus.

This comment seemingly goes against everything health experts have told us for months.

KX News asked the state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne for his thoughts.

Without diving into the wording that WHO may or may not have used incorrectly, here are the facts:

The latest, most widely accepted data shows there is no doubt that people without symptoms can spread the virus.

“At the time of testing, it appears, that maybe 40 or 45 percent of people, so almost half, may not have symptoms at the time you’re testing them. Now it appears that a certain fraction of them will develop symptoms. So they are the presymptomatic people. So the actual number of people who never ever develop symptoms and can pass the disease may be around a third,” Dr. Wynne explained further.

He says this is precisely why, whether or not you have symptoms, everyone should assume they may have the disease and will spread it. Because of this, Dr. Wynne says to continue to take recommended precautions.