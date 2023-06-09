MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run has made its way to Minot, inspiring athletes in the Magic City to take part in this year’s games.

Members of the Minot Police Department and the 219th Security Forces Squadron of the Air National Guard donned their orange t-shirts on Friday, June 9, as they ran to raise money.

In recent years, the run has started at the Minot Air Force Base, but this year, it started at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

The run always ends at the Buffalo Wild Wings, which is a sponsor in Minot.

The goal is to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics North Dakota.

“Each of the shirts costs $20. That goes into the pot, they get a bunch of sponsors every year to buy the shirts. Scheels is a really big one. so at our local level and kind of state level, Buffalo Wild Wings does a lot for us, from my understanding. They do a lot for us right here in Minot, big time. And then the shirts come to us, we sell them to law enforcement, first responders really,” said Master Officer of the Minot Police Department, Jacob Olson.

In addition to Minot on Friday, the Torch Run was also held in Pembina/Neche and Williston.