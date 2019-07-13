Tornado touches down in Mott

A confirmed tornado has touched down in Mott Friday, July 12th. The tornado was confirmed to have touched down at 9:27 mountain time, 10:27 central.

Preliminary damage reports to the National Weather Service include downed trees blocking roads in the city, and a large building on the fairgrounds was damaged. The emergency manager says a garage door was blown in on the NE side of Mott and campers were blown over on the east side of the city.

Holly Ebner

The Hettinger County Emergency Manager has asked people to stay home and off the streets. Saying “Mott residents. Please shelter in place. Stay off the streets and stay home due to possible downed power lines and debris.”

MDU is reporting more than 800 homes in the Mott and New England area without power as of 11:50 pm. Power lines are down in the city according to the Mott Volunteer Ambulance Service.

KX News has learned emergency responders are checking on people for injuries, but at this time there are no injuries reported

This is a developing story, and the KX Storm Team is working to keep you ahead of the storms tonight.





Derek Nitschke near Dickinson

Amy Binstock near Belfield

John Stevens, near Dickinson

Zac Eslinger, near Amidon