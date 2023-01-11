WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Torrie Lynn Vader has been found not guilty of Child Abuse following a two-week trial.

Vader was arrested for child abuse of a five-month-old baby who was attending the daycare facility Vader worked at back in 2021.

The baby had to be life-flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after her mom picked her up from daycare after the baby was found unresponsive.

Doctors determined that the five-month-old had symptoms of shaken baby syndrome, which resulted in permanent brain damage.

The trial was moved from Williston to Watford City due to potential bias from jury members.

Jury deliberations lasted less than two hours.