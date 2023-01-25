BISMARCK, N.D. — Drive-in movies are a fun pastime and can give us feelings of nostalgia.

But it can be hard to experience drive-in movies in North Dakota… especially during the winter months. However, summer has made a comeback — at least for one retirement community!

Touchmark residents got the chance to experience a tropical atmosphere at their Health and Fitness center by having a DIVE-IN movie night.



Officials at Touchmark say residents were really missing the summer months — so by having residents take a dip in the pool while watching a movie on a projector made them all happy again.

“One resident said… or I asked the residents what was their favorite thing on our calendar was and they said I want it to be summer can it be summer again. And I really thought about it and i said I can’t make it summer again… but I can get pretty close,” said Grace Renner, Life enrichment/Wellness director for Touchmark.

The event offered drinks, snacks and inflatables for the residents.

The movie that was shown was “The Upside” — starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman. This was Touchmark’s first dive-in movie — but they hope to do it again.