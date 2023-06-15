BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The second annual Touchstock event is happening on the longest day of the year, Wednesday, June 21.

According to a press release, Touchmark on West Century is hosting the event, while admission is free, Touchmark will accept donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The fun will start at 5 p.m. with face painting, inflatables, live music, and more. Food is available to buy with options like Chick-fil-A and FOMO ice cream.

Touchstock is the peak annual fundraising for the association as they try to advance the care and support of those who live with Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re excited for families to come and enjoy the longest day of the year having meaningful fun, listening to music, dancing, and so much more,” said Touchmark Life Enrichment/Wellness Director, Grace Renner. “There’s truly something for everyone, and nearly all families are now touched in one way or another by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Touchmark is located at 1000 West Century Avenue.