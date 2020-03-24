Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Tourism industry gearing up with plans after COVID-19 pandemic is over

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 is hitting the tourism industry hard, but despite the decline…some businesses are looking ahead.

Norsk Høstfest in Minot, which brings in millions of dollars, has been canceled this year. Organizations like Visit Minot are making plans to bring fun and exciting things to the area when things are back to normal.

The director said until then, they are trying to boost the community in a different way.

“We’re also focusing on how to help support our community. So we are pushing out content that says what can you do. There are still all sorts of things that we can do in our community to support the businesses,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Executive Director of Visit Minot.

One of the things she mentioned was getting out and enjoying one of the many parks in your area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge