Tourism industry gearing up with plans after COVID-19 pandemic is over

COVID-19 is hitting the tourism industry hard, but despite the decline…some businesses are looking ahead.

Norsk Høstfest in Minot, which brings in millions of dollars, has been canceled this year. Organizations like Visit Minot are making plans to bring fun and exciting things to the area when things are back to normal.

The director said until then, they are trying to boost the community in a different way.

“We’re also focusing on how to help support our community. So we are pushing out content that says what can you do. There are still all sorts of things that we can do in our community to support the businesses,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Executive Director of Visit Minot.

One of the things she mentioned was getting out and enjoying one of the many parks in your area.