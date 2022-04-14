The storm has dumped up to 30 inches in parts of our region, and plows and tow trucks have been hard at work since Tuesday morning.

Alex Pool is the owner and operator of Red Top Recovery and Towing in Mandan and his crew of six have been out removing more than 100 stuck vehicles so far.

Pool is calling the conditions a triple threat because the snow is piled high, there is ice underneath it and the high wind is causing poor visibility.

KX News was with him and some of his crew members when they extricated a one-ton truck with a trailer hauling a skid steer on Yegan Road near Bismarck Airport.

The truck veered a good distance off of the road into deep snow and froze to the ground so it was a bit of a fight to winch it out — and this situation is just one of many like it.

“We really haven’t had a chance to leave town much except for emergency situations, but I mean there’s trucks and cars a hundred miles in every direction. They’ve been sitting in a ditch for a couple of days, you know just waiting for us to get at it basically. So, it will be a lot of work ahead,” explained Pool.

Pool says he expects his team to be working into next week. He says the high gas prices are putting a dent in the profit margin but he’s happy to busy.

North Dakota Towing Association is working on writing standard guidelines for all tow drivers and companies. Pool says it will help companies work more efficiently together in emergency situations like this week.