TOWNER, N.D. (KXNET) — Thanksgiving came early for people in Towner as the school dined together in the gym.

“It is going to be a family-style meal where the food is going to be plated. They will pass the serving trays around. They will take off the food that they want,” said the principal of TGU Towner High School, Chase Lee.

Lee says in preparation for all of this, he taught all of the 7 through 11 graders basic table etiquette. Everything went so well that many are hoping this will continue and only get bigger.

“It means a lot, because I am a senior and it is going to be something that is going to start a tradition with the younger kids,” said Nash, a student.

Plus, with the constant activities going on at school, it’s nice to be able to slow down a bit and enjoy one another’s company.

“How often do we get to sit down and have a meal together? This is kind of that opportunity to do so as well. They experience it and hopefully like it and maybe have an idea what they’re in for tomorrow during Thanksgiving and for Christmas coming up as well,” Lee added.

Some students even got to help make the meal.

“We are going to be serving the traditional dinner. We have turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. We actually had our meats smoked, four turkeys for us as well,” Lee explained.

One student said it was great to spend some time, one-on-one with kids outside the normal classroom setting

“It brings everybody together, and we can all talk and communicate through the school so it is not just the high schoolers and it is not just the little kids. We are all together,” said Ashley, another student.

“Even though we are in the same building, we don’t really have a whole lot of opportunities where we interact with our elementary students. It is Thanksgiving, it is a holiday. It kind of reminds us what we want to be thankful for this time of year,” Lee said.

And, they didn’t just get to enjoy a meal together, they also got to play cards and Tic-Tac-Toe, getting the chance to connect and learn from each other.

There was even a skit on the history of Thanksgiving.

Lee says it was such a great day and everyone enjoyed themselves so much that they hope they can make this a new school tradition.