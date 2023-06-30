BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, a toy collector is in Bismarck wanting to buy your old childhood possessions.

Known as the Toy Scout, Joel Magee and Jeff Schriefer travel the country wanting to see people’s vintage toys and dolls.

That could include your old Hot Wheels, Barbies, Star Wars, G-I Joes, Transformers, Tonkas, or comic books.

Schriefer says he’s looking for toys from the 1980s and older, preferably in their original box. Schriefer offers cash on the spot, but he admits in many cases, he has to burst people’s bubbles when it comes to their old toys.

“There’s a lot of things people bring in thinking they’re worth a lot of money. For instance, Cabbage Patch Dolls,” Schriefer said. “There was a huge craze when they first came out. People were pushing people and scrambling in the aisles to get their cabbage patch dolls. It just turned out, they made so many and it just kind of fizzled.”

You can find Jeff on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bismarck.

If you can’t make it but have a toy you think is worth the money, you can call Joel Magee the Toy Scout at (561) 628-1990.