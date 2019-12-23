Toy Shopping Safety

(FARGO, N.D.)– Before we hit 2020, Christmas is coming in just a couple of days, and plenty of people are still out shopping this weekend.

While you’re shopping for that last-minute gift, make sure to keep the safety of children in mind.

December is National Safe Toy Month. The American Public Health Association wants parents to inspect all toys before buying them.

Check them for age, skill level, and developmental appropriateness.

The toy should be strong enough to be played with without breaking, or being pulled apart easily.

We spoke to a parent who says it’s important to keep little ones in mind even when the toy is for an older child.

“Older kids wanted legos and the younger kids would go up to the lego table and go right into their mouth so it’s something you have to be cautious about,” added shopper Ember Mowery.

Balloons, small balls, magnets and other smaller toys can also be a choking hazard for smaller children.