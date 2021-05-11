Track expansion funding for intermodal railway in Minot passes

A bill that received quite a bit of push-back from North Dakota lawmakers ended up being passed.

Senate Bill 2245 originally asked for $10 million in funding for Minot’s intermodal railway facility.

The facility allows farmers to load their products in Minot to be shipped internationally at a reduced shipping cost.

$2 million would go toward expanding the train track, and $8 million would go toward purchasing the above-ground assets from banks.

Some representatives viewed it as a bank bailout, but did agree to approve $2 million.

“The infrastructure was really what was most important. That’s what got us over the top and got a lot of ‘no’ votes converted to ‘yes,'” said Scott Louser, House Assistant Majority Leader.

Construction will begin sometime this month.

