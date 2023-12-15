MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Police say they have a new method of sharing crime information. The department launched a Citizen Connect map.

The police department will no longer share their ‘calls for service log’.

On the site, you can open a city map, and it will give you a complete overview of Minot. Then you can filter your search by types of incidents and cases.

For example, if you click: filter, select all, it will show you every call that happened in the city, and the area in which it happened.

If you want to see car thefts or break-ins, you can select ‘auto burglary’ and it shows active incidents around town.

Then you can focus in on specific areas, the type of crimes that happened, and case numbers linked to the crime.

“One thing that it has is a lot more power. It gives you a lot more information on things that you wouldn’t have seen in the past,” explained Capt. Dale Plessas with the Minot Police Department. “You can create alerts and draw areas. So if you wanted to draw an area of town that’s important to you, you could do that. And then you can create an alert just for that area. “

You can also use the site to see Fire Department calls. Calls won’t show up until at least six hours after the incident.