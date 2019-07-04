Tradition Continues at Mandan Independence Day Parade

Thousands of people showed up in Mandan today to keep a 138-year tradition alive.

And KX News was there, broadcasting live as over 115 businesses and organizations marched in the 4th of July parade down main street.

Our entire Good Day Dakota crew, along with Tom Schrader got to take in the sights and sounds of the holiday.

This years theme was the Sweet Music of Freedom.

And the Burning Hills Singers from Medora served as the Grand Marshal and they had a busy day.

Several notable locals showed up to walk in the parade and talk to people.

Including Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and United States Senator John Hoeven.

He and his wife Mikey have been walking in the parade for years.

Senator Hoeven faces reelection in the fall of 20-20.