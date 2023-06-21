BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Any traffic control that is on Bismarck Expressway between Washington Street and Ninth Street will be removed before the start of the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the cones are going to be removed either on or before Thursday, June 22 to help ease the flow of traffic.

This particular portion of the Bismarck Expressway will start again sometime after the Fourth of July holiday for night paving and signal work. However, the lane closures are going to stay in place from Ninth Street to 26th Street South.

NDDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

If you would like more information about any construction projects or road conditions throughout the state, you can visit their website.