Bismarck Expressway from 12th Sreet to Airport Road is closed due to a traffic crash. Some power lines were affected as well.

According to a post on the Bismarck Police Department Facebook page, Montana-Dakota Utilities and other organizations are on scene to get power restored and re-open traffic lanes.

No timeline has been set as to when things will return to normal.

You are asked to use alternate routes around the area while work is being done.

People responding to the police department post claim a truck similar to a garbage truck or gravel truck is on its side, near several downed powerlines.

Traffic near the crash site is reportedly backing up.