Traffic light in northeast Minot now operating

We have an important traffic update to tell you about: the traffic light at 4th Ave. NE and 3rd St. NE in Minot is now operating.

Construction and utility issues delayed the signals from working as expected, but now, drivers can commute from the west to east end of town using 4th Ave.

“We’re excited to have 4th Avenue finally opened. It’s one of our few thoroughfares that goes all the way from the west to the east side of town. So, it’s nice to have that open again for the residents and the traveling public,” said Dan Jonasson, public works director.

The temporary light one block north at 6th Ave. NE will be un-installed sometime this week or next. Jonasson encourages drivers to still drive with caution since it’s a new signal.