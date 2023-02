BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The traffic signal at the intersection of Century Avenue and Pinehurst is out of service, effective immediately.

According to a news release, the intersection is going to be a flash with red signal indications on all approaches, indicating an all-way stop condition.

There will not be a detour for the intersection. People should expect delays in the area during busy travel times, and they should slow down or consider other routes.