UPDATE: 1/26/2023, 4:29 p.m.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There will not be any stoplights at Broadway and Burdick for the time being.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Minot, the intesection will be an all-way stop.

The eastbound traffic signals of Burdick on Broadway have been forcefully removed.

The City of Minot is working on installing a temporary solution, which they’re hoping to do on Friday.

ORIGINAL: 1/26/2023, 3:34 p.m.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle has taken out a light at the intersection of Broadway and Burdick in Minot on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Minot, crews are working to clean up the mess, but traffic will be impacted for a while.

The City of Minot is urging people to avoid the intersection for the time being. The city is asking that people be patient during this time.

Right now, there is no eastbound traffic on Burdick from Broadway to 1st St.

The Minot Police Department is on the scene to help direct traffic, while traffic and street departments are cleaning up.

The roads are slick, so please be careful on the roads. If you end up having to go through this intersection later in the day, please be cautious.