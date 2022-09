BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train tracks.

Bismarck Police are currently investigating the situation.