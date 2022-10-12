HARVEY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is in serious condition after being struck by a train Wednesday morning near Harvey.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a semi-truck with a trailer was traveling westbound on 23rd St. N approaching a railroad intersection marked with stop signs when the semi failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection.

The 65-year-old semi-driver from Annamoose proceeded across the railroad tracks when a Canadian Pacific train was westbound and struck the trailer on its driver’s side, causing the semi to spin counterclockwise.

The semi then struck the left side of the train with its driver’s side.

The semi came to rest on the west side of the tracks. The driver of the semi was life-flighted to Sanford in Bismarck due to non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.