MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Another opportunity for youth to participate in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors has returned.

4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization, serving nearly six million youths with the skills that will last a lifetime.

In Minot, the 4-H air rifle team is for those who are ages 8-18, the main priority of this class is to teach kids how to handle firearms in a safe manner.

“You’re a role model so they look up to you and if you’re doing it safely then they’re going to do it safely and then when they grow they’re going to do it safely teaching the younger kids to do it safely. So, it’s just like a big chain of being role models,” said air rifle team member, Alyssa Korgel.

This team is primarily precision shooting-based, which you may have watched at the Olympics.

This team features kids that are new to precision shooting and air rifles to kids who have been on this team for 5 years. Some of them have even won money competing in competitions.

“Sometimes we do postals. If you do good at postals, then you can earn money,” said air rifle team member Landen Jansen.

A sport that demands precision and focus, shooting has been a marquee discipline at the Olympic Games and is one of the original nine that featured at Athens 1896.

Although it may look easy, this is an extremely complicated sport, you must control your body’s movements from multiple different shooting positions in order to hit a target down range no bigger than a post-it note.

“For me, it’s standing, because you have to focus on holding it because there is nothing us supporting the gun, except you,” said Korgel.

Ward County 4-H will also have a meeting for the archery team on December 4th at 3 p.m.

All necessary equipment for the program is provided by the Minot Rifle and Pistol Club.

For more information on the 4-H Ward County Youth Air Rifle team, visit the 4-H website.