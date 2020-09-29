TrainND offering a fast track program for CNAs

Nursing homes and hospitals across the country, and even here in North Dakota, are in serious need of nurses — especially CNAs.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the number of nurses leaving the workforce each year has been growing steadily from around 40,000 in 2010 to nearly 80,000 by 2020.

And COVID-19 is making the situation even worse.

To help meet this need, TrainND Northwest has put together a fast track CNA training that can be completed in three weeks, and if you’re eligible under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, you can receive the CNA training for free through Job Service ND.

“It’s no cost to them to get this professional development, this certification, and get into a career that, let’s face it, CNAs are always needed. It’s just really, really badly needed right now,” Job Service ND Williston Paula Hickel said.

