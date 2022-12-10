NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Several states in the country have passed — or are drafting bills –addressing transgender surgeries on minors. Right now, North Dakota is one of them.

Republican representative of District 8 in Bismarck, Brandon Prichard, is planning to sponsor a bill pushing to stop these types of surgeries on our kids.

If a doctor and a parent/legal guardian changes the sex of a minor in the state, then they will face a civil penalty, according to the proposed bill.

In this bill, and in addition to the civil penalty, children can sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery. That child can sue his or her parents, legal guardians and/or doctor even 30 years after surgery. Well into adulthood.

According to the proposed bill, the only time a doctor can perform these types of surgeries in North Dakota is if the minor has a congenital defect, disease, or physical injury, or if the minor has already begun transgender surgery before the potential passing of this bill.

