MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A public transit system serving 10 counties in our state is more than just a bus service for most.

Souris Basin Transportation is transit with a heart, serving mainly senior citizens and disabled people with personalized door-to-door rides, seven days a week. But due to Minot’s only cab company closing nearly a year ago and the workforce shortage, the transit system can’t serve everyone in need anymore. Simply put, the transit system needs more drivers.

The non-profit gives more than 8,000 rides a month, and leaders say, they could be doing a lot more than that if they had more dispatchers and drivers. More than 70% of riders are elderly and disabled, and at only $3 a ride, many call Souris Basin to get to their medical treatments or to work. Without this service, many people in our towns would rarely be able to get the basic needs of life met.

“They would never leave if they didn’t have it,” said Souris Basin Transportation’s Executive Director, Darrell Francis. “They wouldn’t leave their homes. We go from farm to farm to farm, we don’t just go down the highway. We pick them up door to door. And so for that reason, they got no other choice. For them, it’s the only time they get to come to town, the only time they get to see somebody. We’re doing a lot, we want to do more. I didn’t know that the cab company was going to close but it did. But I couldn’t just get more drivers.”

You can call a ride or apply here.