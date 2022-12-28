NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the last census, North Dakota has over 46,000 military veterans.

That’s nearly 10% of adults in the state, one of the highest rates in the country.

But transitioning back to civilian life can be tough for many. Thankfully, there’s a place that can help.

The Veteran and Military Spouse Talent Engagement Program comes from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

It helps service members, Veterans, and eligible military spouses find jobs and resources as they settle into their new lives.

Veterans and their spouses are trained for many things and have many skills, something advocates try to stress with employers.

Cheryl Mason, Executive Director for the Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Program said, “The U.S. Armed Forces and their families are one of the most diverse organizations in the United States. Service members are confident and committed and bring global perspective and strong leadership. The same is true of our military spouses.”

The organization has helped find jobs for veterans and their spouses in both private and public sectors.