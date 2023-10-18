MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is now one of 10 schools in the state to add trap shooting to their club sports.

Despite being newly formed in September, they are shooting for a chance to make the 2023 College Clay Target League National Championship.

“The idea just came from questions people interested in the club on campus and then with more high schools in the state of North Dakota shooting trap shooting it makes sense for the university to have it,” said Paul Brekke, the wellness center director and Clay Shooting Club Advisor.

One club member says she’s glad they’re offering it.

“I just heard about it and I was like that would be a great opportunity. I got an opportunity in high school to do it my junior year,” said Becca Nord, an MSU Student in College Athlete Trap Shooting.

Students need to have their own shotgun or have access to a shotgun they can use. However, there are some requirements before you can just sign up.

“Basically the eligibility is they are a current student and they have a hunter safety certification,” Brekke said.

He also added that if they don’t already have one, they can take a safety certification course through the USA Trap Shooting League.

To sustain the club and pay for expenses, they will be doing fundraisers in the future, along with the money available on campus.

Currently, the good news is they do not have to travel far.

“We compete against it, is actually a virtual league so it’s called the USA Trap Shooting League, and any universities across the upper Midwest here competing. They can be two-year schools, they can be four-year schools, but you shoot at your local gun club, whatever the community the university is in and then you record your scores and then send them into the league,” said Brekke.

Nord is just one of seven athletes on the team.

“I would like there to be more girls on the team. I think it would be fun. But it is kind of cool to be the first girl to shoot for MSU,” said Nord.

Nord says she enjoys shooting, practicing, and being with the team. However, there are some challenges.

“We all try to get together at the same time but it obviously doesn’t always work with our schedules and classes and stuff,” said Nord.

Being brand new, the team says although they’re still figuring everything out, they’re practicing their aim every chance they get.

The College Clay Target League National Championship is taking place, virtually across the country October 30 through November 6.