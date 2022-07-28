MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As visitors enjoy the North Dakota State Fair, others enjoy taking a break from the rides and food to learn a little bit more about North Dakota’s rich history.

The Fur Traders Rendezvous will take fairgoers back to the 1800s when explorers, hunters, and soldiers started scouting North Dakota.

Guests at the fair are invited to go back in time at the Fur Traders Rendezvous located across from the State Fair Center.

Through the different stations, you’ll see craftsmen performing many different lost arts and trades.

The exhibit features live demonstrations of prairie life like blacksmithing, broom making, and fire starting.

The display also features items from that time period that you can purchase from vendors who are making them on-site.

The goal is to paint a picture of how life was over 200 years ago and to showcase how important these skills were back then and even today.

“We’re kind of like a third entertainer, a third historian, and a third artist. And so it’s bringing all those pieces together to actually interact with the people. And that’s really what we’re doing with this encampment, is making history kind of come alive and to be fun for people to come and see,” said Darrell Kersting, the blacksmith, and camp coordinator at the Fur Trade Rendezvous

Reenactors also show people some of the work that was done during that time

The live demonstrations showing all of the trades happen every day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

And you can get some great old-fashioned popped kettle corn in the area as well.