Travel Conditions decline across the state

Highway Patrol and the ND Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for areas of south central North Dakota including Edgeley, Medina, Jamestown and Valley City. There are areas of zero visibility from high winds and heavy snow.

Foster County is also included in a No Travel advisory.

There is a No Travel advised issued for Stutsman County. All primary and secondary roads in the county are in poor visibility and slippery, snow-covered roads.

Oliver County also has a No Travel advised because of icy roads and poor visibility.

No Travel is advised in Wells County on highway 52 from Harvey to Fessenden and south to highway 200 and east to Carrington due to icy conditions and poor visibility.

There are three categories you should familiarize yourself with:

1. TRAVEL ALERT – Motorists can still travel but may encounter areas of challenging winter weather driving conditions on roadways. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert to conditions that may make travel difficult, change rapidly, or cause travel delays. A TRAVEL ALERT has the potential to change to a NO TRAVEL ADVISED if conditions deteriorate.

2. NO TRAVEL ADVISED – Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which may make it unsafe to travel. Snowplows may be pulled from the roads during severe conditions. Motorists should take NO TRAVEL ADVISED seriously as those motorists who choose to travel at their own risk may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED has the potential to change to a ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED if conditions deteriorate.

3. ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED – Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.