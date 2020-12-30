Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Travel during holidays up, but still less than last year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Airport has seen an uptick in travel this holiday season, but still not close to last year’s numbers.

Marketing and Operations Manager Matthew Remysne says for the month of December, the airport has seen about 75 percent the amount of typical travelers this time of year.

That’s more than most months of 2020, when he says flights have been down about 50 percent. This all comes amid CDC recommendations to limit travel because of the pandemic.

“With the pandemic, our numbers have been down. We’ve been around the 50 percent mark throughout the year,” Remysne said. “Once we kind of found our balance again we’ve been at 50 percent. Hopefully, we’ll be at 70, 75 percent for the holidays.”

Remysne says after the holidays, the first flights to likely see more passengers will be leisure flights, which go to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

Holiday Travel

$20,000 Winner

Young Gymnast

KX Convo: Mike Hanel

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rapid Tests

National Hero Day

Shoplifter Caught

Car Sales

Pregnant women uncertain about taking COVID-19 vaccine

Winter Weather

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/29

Light to moderate snow for most of the day

Stayin Active

NDC DEC 29

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories