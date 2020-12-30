Travel during holidays up, but still less than last year

Bismarck Airport has seen an uptick in travel this holiday season, but still not close to last year’s numbers.

Marketing and Operations Manager Matthew Remysne says for the month of December, the airport has seen about 75 percent the amount of typical travelers this time of year.

That’s more than most months of 2020, when he says flights have been down about 50 percent. This all comes amid CDC recommendations to limit travel because of the pandemic.

“With the pandemic, our numbers have been down. We’ve been around the 50 percent mark throughout the year,” Remysne said. “Once we kind of found our balance again we’ve been at 50 percent. Hopefully, we’ll be at 70, 75 percent for the holidays.”

Remysne says after the holidays, the first flights to likely see more passengers will be leisure flights, which go to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando.