Travel experts offer advice on best practices for Winter travel

Whether it is to visit other family members or go to your favorite vacation destination, traveling is a big part of the Holidays.

“Around the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll see students flying home. Some families have a Christmas tradition to go skiing in Colorado, the mountains, or the beach, ” says Matthew Remynse, the Bismarck Airport marketing manager.

But, if you haven’t started planning now is the time. Remynse says they’re ready for the Holiday traffic at the Bismarck Airport.

“As we move into the holiday season and we look at that time between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years; if you’re looking to travel during that time, you might want to start the process of getting your ticket, sooner than later,” says Remynse.

Getting a travel advisor like Roxi Miller, a travel advisor, can also help you by helping you book your vacation at bargain prices, without the hassle. Miller’s previous career was at the airport so she knows all the tips and tricks of the trade.

“Prices are going to be the best in the winter. Going to Mexico and Jamaica, airlines add extra flights so people can have better pricing and there is more flexibility,” explains Miller.

Plus, even if it’s not to visit family, North Dakotans often choose to travel in order to leave the brutal cold weather behind and get some sun.

“Typically winter travel is probably our busiest time of the year for North Dakota just because Winter comes, everyone wants to get away. So they’re all looking for that warm weather destination,” says Miller.

In fact, Cancun is one of Miller’s top-selling getaways this time of year. And for good reason.

“Holiday travel can involve winter weather and there might be cancelations, delays, that kind of stuff so just be patient,” says Remynse.

Winter storms and ice make it a little challenging to fly out of North Dakota sometimes, so airport staff ask that you arrive to your flights early. A couple of things you can do before you get there are: make sure you have a valid Identification, check your departure times, because they could change, and bring a mask. If you’re able you can check-in to your flight up to 24-hours before boarding.

Wearing a mask is mandatory in the Bismarck Airport and it is best to check all COVID restrictions at your destination as some international flights may have required testing.