Travel, isolation orders amended

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte on Friday issued two amendments to previously issued state health officer orders.

The amendment to the travel quarantine order allows people to travel freely within the United States and releases requirements for everyone except international travelers.

Anyone traveling from another country who is not just passing through the state must quarantine immediately upon entry to North Dakota for a period of 14 days or for the duration of the time spent in North Dakota, whichever is shorter. Individuals traveling to and from North Dakota from another country for essential work or for essential supplies and services are exempt from the order.

In addition, Tufte also amended an order that reflects new guidance from the CDC updating the number of days an individual must isolate after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms from seven days to 10 days and 72 hours after becoming fever free and with symptom improvement.