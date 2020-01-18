Travel Remains Dangerous Across Large Portion Of North Dakota

Bismarck – Even though the snow has ended across most, if not all of North Dakota with strong winds associated with the storm continue to create blowing and drifting issues…

UPDATE: 7:00pm – Interstate 29 has reopened between Fargo and the South Dakota Border

Because of this, the DOT has Closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo.

It’s a good idea to stay indoors for the rest of the day and allow the road crews to battle all the blowing and drifting. Here’s another look at the conditions to the east of Bismarck…

Thankfully conditions to the west of Bismarck are not nearly as bad, gusty winds remain, but blowing and drifting snow is considerably less.

