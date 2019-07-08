Travel trends in Bismarck and how to plan accordingly

Since we are coming off of the holiday weekend, we thought it would be fun to put North Dakota first by sharing some travel trends with you.

We spoke to Miranda Van Boven, a travel adviser, about some of the trends she is seeing from locals.

Q: How long have you been in the travel industry?

A: I started in the travel industry doing government travel in 2000. I did that for about 4 years, then started working events at a resort in VA.

Q: What made you decide to get into it?

A: I got back into travel in 2011. After moving to ND, I started working for a local agency in Bismarck.

I now run Destination Dreams, the travel division of Hometown Elegance.

I think I’ve had the travel bug my whole life, I’ve always loved exploring new places! Before I had kids, I always thought I’d be like a nomad – traveling from country to country, only staying long enough to make enough money to go to the next place.

Becoming a travel advisor was a natural extension of that passion. I love sending people to amazing places around the world!

Q: What have you noticed with travel trends? Summer trends? Winter trends?

A: Summer travel in ND is more domestic: Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Studios, etc., National parks, and of course camping and river/lake time (most people don’t come to me for that!) I’ve noticed that a lot of summer travel is a “quick getaway”. I think we prefer to save our vacation time to go somewhere warm during the winter! If people are looking for more of a destination, Europe is great during the summer! River cruising is very popular, but so are customized experiences where they say where they want to go and what they’re interested in seeing and I put together a custom day-by-day itinerary.

For winter travel, “somewhere warm” is the most popular! Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Belize, St. Lucia, Aruba… The options are pretty limitless! The Christmas markets in Europe are an amazing experience, as well. It’s something I think everyone should experience.

Q: What places would you suggest for people on a budget?

We work with people that have all different levels of budget. If your budget is smaller, we may look at going in the off-season, or for a shorter time. Traveling over Christmas, for example, isn’t something I’d suggest for someone with a smaller budget.

Another thing to consider is value vs. cost. There are a lot of “deals” on the internet, but what are you actually getting? In most cases, you’re getting a not-so-ideal flight schedule, basic economy (where you have to pay for bags, seat assignments, etc.), and in some cases, you may not get to stay at the resort you booked. Some resorts will “walk” clients to another location if they’re close to capacity.

By working with us you can generally pay a lower deposit and make interest-free payments; the final payment is usually due 30-45 days prior to travel. If you’re on a tighter budget, time is your friend – book further out so you have more time to spread out payments.

Also, as far as budget: When you book online you don’t get the same level of service. You don’t have a personal advocate, you can’t text for help them when your flight’s canceled. If you have a question you can spend hours on the phone waiting for help. And you do all the research yourself, which is time-consuming and extremely overwhelming. By using a travel advisor, you can often get the same price or sometimes better, you get personalized service and the security of knowing we’re there for you if something happens.

Q: What are popular wedding destinations for people from Bismarck/Mandan?

Popular wedding destinations are definitely tropical: Mexico, Hawaii, Jamaica – anywhere with a nice beach! The great thing about destination weddings is that they can be customized to be as large or intimate as you want. You can reserve the whole resort, or have it be just the 2 of you.

Q: Is there anywhere that you would NOT recommend for travel due to crime or weather?

I don’t think I’d ever tell someone NOT to go somewhere, barring extenuating circumstances and current events. There are better times to visit certain locations weather-wise, and that’s definitely something we’d discuss during the booking process.

Hurricane season, rainy season, etc. can factor into when someone decides to go to a certain destination.

Safety can be a touchy subject. What I tell people is that you have to be aware of your surroundings. Don’t walk around looking at your phone. Don’t walk down hallways, streets, etc. where your view is obstructed or the lighting is bad. Stick to public areas.

If your “spidey sense” starts going off – pay attention to it! I can never fully guarantee a person’s safety, but if you exercise the same caution you would in any unfamiliar location you should be fine.

This is a post from last month with travel stats from the Destination Dreams by Hometown Elegance Facebook page.

Q: Where do people stay more? Hotels, resorts or Airbnb?







Most travel advisors don’t work with Airbnb’s because there are no real regulations since they’re privately owned. If something were to go wrong it’s much more difficult for us to advocate on behalf of the client with those types of properties. All-inclusive resorts are definitely very popular, but I’m seeing more requests for smaller, boutique properties with more of an authentic, local feel. I think people are wanting to “experience” where they’re visiting more.

Q: Do you help people outside of this area?

I can help people from all over! My main clientele is located in ND, but I do have clients from other states. That’s the great thing about this industry and technology: you don’t have to sit face to face to get a great vacation anymore! I also make appointments to talk with people outside of normal business hours, too. Not everyone can meet or discuss travel plans during 9-5, so I try to accommodate people’s schedules as much as possible.

Q: Where is your favorite place to travel?

My favorite places to travel (so far!) are Ireland and anywhere with a beach! A few places I’d like to visit next are Croatia, Japan, and Portugal.