Travelers are planning summer vacations as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

COVID-19 put a pause on some people’s spring travel plans, but as things start to reopen and restrictions loosen up, people are hitting the road and skies this summer.

“We’re seeing some good trends now. Long way from where we need to be, but it’s better than it was in April, for sure,” said Rick Feltner, Minot airport director.

At Minot International Airport, travel was down quite a bit due to COVID-19, but Feltner said he’s starting to see an increase in passengers once again.

“My impression is that leisure travel is starting to come back first. We’re seeing more vacationers visit friends and family type travelers. I think corporate travel is going to be a little bit slower to come back. Most of the conferences that were scheduled for this year, for example, have been canceled, so there’s no need to travel for those,” Feltner said.

If you’re planning on flying, make sure to bring a face mask with you, as most airlines require passengers to wear them.

But, if your method of transportation is by vehicle — you may notice a difference at the pump.
Gas prices in North Dakota are going up, with the average price around two dollars, according to AAA.

One gas station manager said she has noticed more traffic at the pump, as well.

“During COVID I did notice a decrease in customers. Here, we have a lot of people that traveled for the oil field and more people stayed at home during the COVID. But now that, I don’t know if people are getting more comfortable, but more people are traveling and getting out and about,” said Amanda Sebelius, manager Simonson gas station.

We asked travelers about their summer plans, to see if the pandemic has had any impact on where they go and when.

“We’re going to the zoo, and we went fishing at the State Fair pond and we’re going to go to the Garrison Fish Hatchery today,” said Ella, Wyatt and Carson Braun.

‘I’m going to do a little camping and if things break loose, planning on going to Minneapolis,” said Troy Westmeyer, traveler.

“Going to see my other daughter in Gladstone, but that’s North Dakota. It don’t bother me. I got a motorhome. I just go,” said John Cornelius, traveler.

Some people we spoke to off camera say they’ve canceled their summer vacations because of the coronavirus.

A travel agent said if you plan on traveling, purchase trip insurance just in case things shut down again. 

